Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky announced Thursday that the country had developed new long-range weapons, one day after Kremlin officials accused Kyiv of launching a wave of drone strikes that targeted six Russian regions.

Driving the news: "Successful use of our long-range weapons: the target was hit at a distance of 700 km [435 miles]!" Zelensky said in an online post that did not go as far as claiming responsibility for Wednesday's attacks in Russia's Pskov, Bryansk, Kaluga, Orlov, Ryazan and Moscow regions.

Of note: Kyiv typically doesn't comment on drone strikes on Russian soil.

The big picture: As Putin's military invasion of Ukraine enters its 555th day on Friday, Ukrainian officials reported small gains in the country's south as part of their ongoing counteroffensive.

