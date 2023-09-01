Hollywood strikes hit labor market

Data: U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics; Chart: Axios Visuals

A historic Hollywood strike weighed on the labor market last month — if only temporarily — as actors joined in on striking action after failing to reach a new labor deal with major studios.

Employment in the motion picture and sound recording industry — a subset of the information sector — fell by 17,000 last month, a decline that reflected "striking activity," the Labor Department said.

The industry hasn't shed that many jobs since the pandemic onset. Before that, you'd have to go back to 2013 to see a bigger drop.

The intrigue: The strike was just one event that held back jobs growth in an otherwise solid report.

The other was in the trucking transportation, a sector that lost 37,000 workers last month — largely reflecting the Yellow bankruptcy.

What they're saying: "Smoothing past these two one-off factors on the transportation and information sectors would have pushed August payroll gains above 200,000 – which is generally considered strong job growth for the U.S. economy," Glassdoor economist Aaron Terrazas wrote.

