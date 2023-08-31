Top Georgia Republicans shut down GOP attack on Trump prosecutor

Republican Gov. Brian Kemp speaks at an event hosted by conservative radio host Erick Erickson on Aug. 18 in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Megan Varner/Getty Images

Breaking with fellow elected Republicans, two top officials in Georgia are defying calls to go after the prosecutor who indicted former President Trump.

Why it matters: Georgia was at the center of Trump's efforts to alter the 2020 election results, including his call where he asked Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to "find 11,780 votes."

Trump was indicted earlier in August by Fulton County DA Fani Willis on 13 counts of interference in the 2020 election.

He pleaded not guilty on Thursday.

Driving the news: Despite calls from some Republicans, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp said Thursday he won't call a special session to investigate Willis.

"Up to this point, I have not seen any evidence that DA Willis' actions or lack thereof warrant action by the prosecuting attorney oversight commission," he told reporters.

"As long as I am governor, we're going to follow the law and the Constitution, regardless of who it helps or harms politically," Kemp said.

Kemp won his reelection campaign in 2022 by more than 300,000 votes, significantly outpacing Trump's 2020 performance in the state.

Kemp's statements followed a letter Wednesday from Georgia's Republican House Speaker Jon Burns, who said that calls to defund Willis' office "flaunts the idea of separation of powers, if not outright violates it."

"[W]e continue to have a few members of the General Assembly making misleading or false claims about the General Assembly's lawful powers regarding an ongoing criminal case before our Judiciary," he wrote.

Zoom in: Trump has repeatedly attacked Kemp since the 2020 elections, including last week when he wrote that Kemp "is fighting hard" against the Willis impeachment effort.

The in-state effort to target Willis is being led by GOP state Senator Colton Moore, who called for an emergency session on Willis in a letter to Kemp on Aug. 17.

The bottom line: Georgia Republicans are more likely than nationwide Republicans to tell pollsters they take the charges against Trump seriously, as The Washington Post noted.