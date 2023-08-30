Share on email (opens in new window)

A satellite image of Hurricane Idalia moving inland across northern Florida on Wednesday, Aug. 30. Image: CIRA/RAMMB

Hurricane Idalia made landfall in Florida's Big Bend area Wednesday morning as a Category 3 storm with maximum sustained winds of 125 mph, the National Hurricane Center said. The storm had rapidly intensified over record-warm Gulf waters.

The big picture: There were multiple reports of extensive storm surge flooding Wednesday morning as the "extremely dangerous" hurricane struck. The NHC warned of "catastrophic" storm surge inundation and "destructive, life-threatening winds" in the Big Bend region, as well as "life threatening" storm surge southward to Tampa Bay.

Driving the news: The NHC said Idalia made landfall at around 7:45am ET, near Keaton Beach, Florida.

The storm's core, with its strongest winds and heaviest rains, have continued to plow inland, taking aim at southeastern Georgia through Wednesday afternoon.

There have been numerous reports of wind gusts above 80 mph in northern Florida as Idalia continues inland.

The storm was a strong Category 2 hurricane as of 9am ET, packing maximum sustained winds of 110mph, NHC stated.

Threat level: No major hurricanes have directly hit the region's Apalachee Bay since records began in 1851, per the National Weather Service's Tallahassee office.

The storm had previously attained Category 4 intensity with maximum sustained winds of 130 mph, with the slight weakening before landfall making no difference in storm impacts, the NHC stated.

The Big Bend region is uniquely susceptible to storm surge flooding due to the shape of the coastline and shallow continental shelf, which forces water to pile up along the shore.

As the core of Idalia's strongest winds came ashore early Wednesday morning, the NWS issued an "extreme wind warning" for parts of the Big Bend region. "Treat these imminent extreme winds as if a tornado was approaching and move immediately to an interior room or shelter NOW!" the warning stated.

The storm intensified astonishingly rapidly between 5am ET Tuesday and Wednesday, with its maximum sustained winds increasing by 55 mph. A 35-mph increase is what is required to meet the definition of rapid intensification.

By the numbers: Idalia was expected to unleash up to a foot of rainfall from northern Florida through central Georgia and the Carolinas into Thursday — likely leading to flash-flooding.

As of Wednesday morning, at least 200,000 customers were without power across Florida due to the storm, according to power.us.

State of play: President Biden this week approved Florida's emergency declaration and pledged assistance with federal disaster relief during a phone call with Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Evacuation orders were in effect across Florida and schools closed ahead of the storm's arrival.

In anticipation of power outages, DeSantis has staged some 25,000 line workers to help restore electricity after the storm passes.

Context: Multiple storms have struck Florida along its Gulf coast over the past few years after rapidly intensifying ahead of landfall in a process linked in part to climate change.

What's next: The center of Idalia was forecast to turn toward the northeast and move near or along the coasts of Georgia, South Carolina, and North Carolina late Wednesday and Thursday.

The governors of Georgia, North and South Carolina have declared states of emergency, as the NHC warned Idalia would likely "still be a hurricane while moving across southern Georgia, and possibly when it reaches the coast of Georgia or southern South Carolina on Wednesday."

Strong winds and power outages are likely from Gainesville to Jacksonville, Fla., along with Brunswick and Savannah, Ga., and Charleston, S.C.

Editor's note: This story was updated with a new image.