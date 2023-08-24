Skip to main content
Scoop: Sullivan to host E3 counterparts for meeting amid Russia instability

Barak Ravid

National security adviser Jake Sullivan speaking at the White House on April 4. Photo: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan is expected to host his E3 counterparts from France, Germany and the U.K. for a retreat on Friday to discuss a set of global issues, including Russia's war in Ukraine and tensions with China, four European diplomats told Axios.

Why it matters: The meeting was planned long in advance, but it will take place amid growing instability in Russia, especially after a plane believed to be carrying Wagner mercenary boss Yevgeny Prigozhin crashed on Wednesday, killing all 10 people on board.

  • Asked by reporters if Russian President Vladimir Putin was behind the crash, President Biden said Wednesday: "There's not much that happens in Russia that Putin is not behind. But I don't know enough to know the answer."

Behind the scenes: A senior European diplomat said Sullivan organized the weekend retreat with his French, German and British counterparts as part of an effort to hold a strategic thinking session about issues related to the war in Ukraine, China and Africa in an informal setting.

  • Three of the European diplomats said the retreat will take place in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.
  • The White House did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment about the retreat.

State of play: Sullivan on Thursday will host in Washington the "sherpas" of the G7 countries, the diplomats said. The sherpas are senior officials who help coordinate G7 meetings.

  • Sullivan is expected to discuss with the senior diplomats from France, Germany, the U.K., Italy, Canada, Japan and the EU a set of issues in advance of the G20 summit in India next month.

Editor's note: This story has been corrected to reflect that Portsmouth is in New Hampshire, not Massachusetts.  

