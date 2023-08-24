National security adviser Jake Sullivan speaking at the White House on April 4. Photo: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan is expected to host his E3 counterparts from France, Germany and the U.K. for a retreat on Friday to discuss a set of global issues, including Russia's war in Ukraine and tensions with China, four European diplomats told Axios.

Why it matters: The meeting was planned long in advance, but it will take place amid growing instability in Russia, especially after a plane believed to be carrying Wagner mercenary boss Yevgeny Prigozhin crashed on Wednesday, killing all 10 people on board.

Asked by reporters if Russian President Vladimir Putin was behind the crash, President Biden said Wednesday: "There's not much that happens in Russia that Putin is not behind. But I don't know enough to know the answer."

Behind the scenes: A senior European diplomat said Sullivan organized the weekend retreat with his French, German and British counterparts as part of an effort to hold a strategic thinking session about issues related to the war in Ukraine, China and Africa in an informal setting.

Three of the European diplomats said the retreat will take place in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

The White House did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment about the retreat.

State of play: Sullivan on Thursday will host in Washington the "sherpas" of the G7 countries, the diplomats said. The sherpas are senior officials who help coordinate G7 meetings.

Sullivan is expected to discuss with the senior diplomats from France, Germany, the U.K., Italy, Canada, Japan and the EU a set of issues in advance of the G20 summit in India next month.

Editor's note: This story has been corrected to reflect that Portsmouth is in New Hampshire, not Massachusetts.