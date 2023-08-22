Chicago woman charged after allegedly threatening to kill Trump and son

Share on email (opens in new window)

Former President Donald Trump and Barron Trump, his youngest son, return to the White House after a trip in August 2020. Photo: Eric Baradat/AFP via Getty Images

A Chicago woman was arrested Monday for allegedly threatening to kill former President Trump and his youngest son, Barron Trump, according to court documents.

Driving the news: Tracy Marie Fiorenza, 41, faces federal charges after she allegedly emailed the headmaster of Barron Trump's school in Florida, saying she "will shoot Donald Trump Sr. AND Barron Trump straight in the face at any opportunity that I get!"

Fiorenza allegedly emailed the headmaster again in June, stating that she was "going to slam a bullet in Bar[r]on Trump's head with his father IN SELF DEFENSE!"

The complaint alleges that Fiorenza confirmed she intentionally wrote and sent the emails from her Plainfield, Ill., home.

The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida charged Fiorenza with knowingly and willingly making threats to kill or injure the person of another via commercial email over the internet.

Dan Hesler, Fiorenza's attorney, did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.

If convicted, Fiorenza faces a maximum of five years in prison, per court documents.

During her initial court appearance Monday in Chicago, a judge informed Fiorenza she will be transferred to Florida, where the charges were filed, per the Chicago Sun-Times.

Zoom out: The charges come amid other alleged efforts recently to hurt or kill a public official.