Updated 1 hour ago - Politics & Policy
FBI fatally shoots Utah man accused of threatening Biden
The FBI shot and killed a Utah man suspected of threatening President Biden ahead of his planned trip to the state Wednesday.
Driving the news: Craig Deleeuw Robertson is accused of making threats against public figures, including Biden and Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, according to charging documents obtained by Axios.
- The incident occurred when special agents attempted to serve arrest and search warrants at a residence in Provo, the FBI said in a statement.
- The agency said the shooting incident is under review, per FBI policy, and they have no further details.
- The White House referred questions to the FBI and the Utah U.S. Attorney's Office said it would not be releasing additional information at this time.
- Bragg's office declined to comment on the shooting.
State of play: Biden is set to land in Utah Wednesday afternoon as part of his three-state southwestern tour and his first visit to the Beehive State as president.
- He's scheduled to share remarks at the George E. Wahlen Department of Veteran Affairs Medical Center in Salt Lake City on Thursday — the 1-year anniversary since he signed the PACT Act.
- Biden is also scheduled to attend a high-cost fundraiser in Park City on Thursday.
Axios' Erin Alberty contributed to this report.