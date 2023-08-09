FBI fatally shoots Utah man accused of threatening Biden

Share on email (opens in new window)

FBI process the home of Craig Robertson who was shot and killed by the FBI on Aug. 9 in Provo, Utah. Photo: George Frey/Getty Images)

The FBI shot and killed a Utah man suspected of threatening President Biden ahead of his planned trip to the state Wednesday.

Driving the news: Craig Deleeuw Robertson is accused of making threats against public figures, including Biden and Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, according to charging documents obtained by Axios.

The incident occurred when special agents attempted to serve arrest and search warrants at a residence in Provo, the FBI said in a statement.

The agency said the shooting incident is under review, per FBI policy, and they have no further details.

The White House referred questions to the FBI and the Utah U.S. Attorney's Office said it would not be releasing additional information at this time.

Bragg's office declined to comment on the shooting.

State of play: Biden is set to land in Utah Wednesday afternoon as part of his three-state southwestern tour and his first visit to the Beehive State as president.

He's scheduled to share remarks at the George E. Wahlen Department of Veteran Affairs Medical Center in Salt Lake City on Thursday — the 1-year anniversary since he signed the PACT Act.

Biden is also scheduled to attend a high-cost fundraiser in Park City on Thursday.

Axios' Erin Alberty contributed to this report.