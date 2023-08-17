Satellite image of Hurricane Hilary swirling off the southwestern coast of Mexico on Aug. 17. Image: CIRA/RAMMB

Tropical Storm Hilary intensified into a hurricane off the coast of southwestern Mexico Thursday morning and is forecast to rapidly strengthen into a major hurricane through Friday.

Threat level: The storm is forecast to approach the Baja Peninsula of California on Saturday, and direct a plume of flooding rains into southern California, Nevada and Arizona from this weekend into early next week.

A high-impact, dangerous flooding scenario is likely to play out across the Southwest, with debris flows possible in burn scar areas.

Computer models and National Weather Service forecasts are showing the potential for 2 to 10 inches of rain to fall in Southern California, Nevada and Arizona, including in desert areas and places where there are currently drought conditions.

Some spots in the desert Southwest could pick up a year's worth of rainfall in just two to three days. The metro areas of San Diego and Los Angeles could see heavy rains from this storm, peaking Sunday and Monday.

There is considerable uncertainty about the precise storm track, and whether the storm will arrive in the Southwest as an intact tropical system.

What they're saying: On Thursday morning, the National Hurricane Center cautioned that Hilary's movement in relation to the shape of the Baja California peninsula makes it "nearly impossible" to predict if the center of the storm will move inland, which would cause its winds to slacken before reaching the southwestern U.S.

The NWS forecast office in Phoenix said Wednesday that the amount of atmospheric water vapor surging into the Southwest ahead of the storm may reach levels "almost never experienced this time of year."

O Thursday morning, the NWS office in San Diego said heavy rains look like they are now locked into the forecast: "Regardless of the exact track, it will bring a substantial surge of moisture into portions of southern California with a high potential for heavy rainfall and flash flooding."

Map showing forecast rainfall amounts from Hurricane Hilary, from the National Weather Service. Image: Weatherbell.com

Context: Human-caused climate change is leading to more frequent and intense extreme precipitation events, and is also causing wetter tropical storms and hurricanes.

In addition, it is making rapid intensification of such storms more common.

It is extremely rare, but not unheard of, for a tropical storm or hurricane to make landfall in Southern California, because the region is protected by relatively cool ocean waters.

Flashback: According to meteorologist Kieran Bhatia, only two tropical storms have made it within 100 miles of San Diego, most recently in 1963.

The last tropical storm to make landfall in Southern California struck in 1939.

The big picture: The overall weather pattern that is likely to accelerate Hilary into the Southwest features a historically intense and sprawling heat dome over the Central U.S., along with a low-pressure area expected to move close to the Central California coast.

The heat dome, which the National Weather Service described Wednesday as "anomalously strong/massive" is likely to lead to an extended heat wave across the Central U.S., extending into the South and Southeast this weekend into next week.

Anomalous weather patterns often bring extreme weather events, and the heat dome will help deflect the jet stream far to the north, across Canada, while a dip in the jet stream forms near the West Coast.

The upper-level winds blowing between these two weather systems will open a corridor that will allow the tropical weather system to speed up its trek northward and into Southern California, while steering a potent atmospheric river into the Southwest.

The bottom line: A damaging, potentially even disastrous tropical storm-related event is increasingly likely for Southern California and other Southwestern states beginning on Saturday, but uncertainties remain over how intense the storm will be at that point and its precise path.