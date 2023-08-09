Members of the far-right group Patriot Front marching through Washington, D.C. in May. Photo: Nathan Posner/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Five people affiliated with the Patriot Front have accused a Seattle-area man in a lawsuit of causing them "harm" by infiltrating the white supremacist group and revealing their identities online.

Driving the news: The lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court for Western Washington, alleges that David Alan Capito, 37, also known as Vyacheslav Arkhangelskiy, invaded their privacy after using a false name to be accepted into the group in July 2021.

Zoom in: The white nationalists accuse him of using "hidden microphones and cameras to record them" once accepted into the group and of taking photos of "members' license plates and other personal information in order to expose their identities later, per the suit, obtained by the Seattle Times on Tuesday.

Capito contacted "anarchist hackers" who've targeted far-right groups to access private Patriot Front chatrooms, allege Paul Gancarz, of Virginia, Daniel Turetchi, of Pennsylvania, and the other plaintiffs, who are from Washington — James Johnson and his wife, Amelia Johnson, and Colton Brown.

"Brown lost his job and became estranged from his father, who required him to leave the Brown residence," the suit claims.

Capito could not be immediately reached for comment.

