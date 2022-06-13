Idaho police said Monday they received multiple death threats after arresting 31 members of the white nationalist group Patriot Front near a Pride event over the weekend, according to multiple reports.

Why it matters: The majority of threats have come from outside the Coeur d’Alene community in Idaho, much like many of the Patriot Front members.

Catch up fast: Idaho police arrested 31 members of the Patriot Front group on Saturday after they were found inside a U-Haul truck with riot gear near an LGBTQ Pride event in Coeur d’Alene, Axios' Ivana Saric reports.

Only one of the arrested members lives in Idaho. Others were from states such as South Dakota, Wyoming, Texas and Oregon, the Idaho Statesman reports.

The latest: Coeur d'Alene Police Chief Lee White told reporters Monday that his department received at least 149 calls after the arrests. About 50% of them, he said, were praise for the community, NBC News reports.

The other half of calls came from "completely anonymous" people "who want nothing more than to scream and yell at us and use some really choice words," White said, per NBC News.

Callers issued "death threats against myself and other members of the police department merely for doing our jobs," he said. "Those people obviously remain anonymous."

White said the majority of the calls came from people outside the Coeur d’Alene community.

The officers also received doxxing threats, which is when someone shares your personal information online, White added.

Worth noting: White said Monday that the arrests happened after a 911 caller said they saw a "little army" of people in masks and with shields getting into a U-Haul truck.