White supremacist propaganda hits record levels

Members of the Proud Boys held various rallies and counterprotests throughout the country in 2022. Photo: Mathieu Lewis-Rolland / AFP

The number of documented white supremacist incidents reached an all-time high in 2022, according to a report published last week by the Anti-Defamation League.

Why it matters: Ohio ranked third among all states for documented white supremacist events and gatherings.

The big picture: The ADL's Center on Extremism identified 6,751 cases where white supremacist groups distributed "racist, antisemitic and anti-LGBTQ+" materials across the country in 2022, a 38% increase from 2021.

The ADL also documented 167 white supremacist events and gatherings during the year, a 55% increase from the 108 recorded in 2021.

Context: White supremacist propaganda has been rising nationwide for several years.

It nearly doubled from 2019 to 2020 and jumped more than 120% from 2018 to 2019.

Zoom in: Ohio saw 185 incidents related to white supremacist groups in 2022, up from 135 in 2021, per the ADL.

Incidents ranged from propaganda distribution and rallies to terrorist plots.

More than 20 documented incidents took place in Cleveland and its surrounding suburbs, with more than half classified as "antisemitic incidents."

The details: The Patriot Front — a Texas-based group whose manifesto calls for the formation of a white ethnostate — distributed flyers, hung banners and graffitied its logo throughout Ohio.

In December, Proud Boys members showed up in Columbus wearing camouflage and carrying guns to protest a planned (and eventually canceled) "Holi-Drag Storytime" event featuring local drag performers reading to children.

Multiple incidents in Cleveland, Columbus, Dayton and Toledo were attributed to White Lives Matter, including a rally held outside the Maltz Museum of Jewish Heritage in Beachwood in August.

Of note: The National Justice Party — an organization whose website advocates for "white civil rights" — held its national gathering in Vienna, Ohio, in September.

The event, which attracted 350-400 people, was one of the best attended extremist events of the year, according to the ADL.

What they're saying: Kelly Fishman, education director for ADL Cleveland, tells Axios that social media has been a double-edged sword.

"With social media, it's easier for people to report these incidents so we can document them," Fishman says. "But it also allows for individuals to easily spread hate on a broader scale."

The bottom line: "It's incumbent that elected officials and community leaders, regardless of their party affiliation, condemn these incidents," Fishman adds. "When these incidents aren't condemned, it can lead to violence."