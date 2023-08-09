Updated 51 mins ago - Politics & Policy
Special counsel served Twitter search warrant for Trump account
X, formerly known as Twitter, is being held in contempt by a federal judge for a delay in compliance with a search warrant of former President Trump's account requested by special counsel Jack Smith.
Driving the news: The social media giant was also ordered to pay a $350,000 fine, newly unsealed court filings show.
- The existence of the warrant, which was obtained by Smith's team in January, was not previously known to the public.
Zoom in: In the warrant, the government requested "data and records related to the '@realDonaldTrump'" Twitter account.
- The company ultimately complied with the warrant but did not do so until three days after a court-ordered deadline.
- The warrant was served along with a nondisclosure order that prohibited the company from sharing its existence or contents.
- Twitter initially delayed producing the requested content while it unsuccessfully litigated objections to the nondisclosure order, per court records.
The big picture: The special counsel is investigating Trump's efforts to interfere with the peaceful transfer of power after the 2020 election.
- A federal grand jury indicted the former president last week for his alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 election.
- Trump pleaded not guilty last week to four charges, including conspiracy to defraud the U.S. and conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding.