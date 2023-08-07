Tesla CFO Zachary Kirkhorn resigns

Zachary Kirkhorn has stepped down as Tesla's chief financial officer after 13 years with the company, according to a regulatory filing.

Why it matters: Tesla is America's largest maker of electric vehicles, and one of its most valuable companies by market cap.

Details: Kirkhorn, who joined Tesla in 2010 as a financial analyst and was promoted to CFO in 2019, will be succeeded as CFO by Vaibhav Taneja, who will also maintain his role as chief accounting officer.

No explanation was provided for Kirkhorn's resignation, which came last Friday.

What he's saying, per a LinkedIn post: "As I shift my responsibilities to support this transition, I want to thank the talented, passionate, and hard-working employees at Tesla, who have accomplished things many thought not possible. I also want to thank Elon for his leadership and optimism, which has inspired so many people."