Severe thunderstorms threaten over 126 million people on East Coast
A widespread outbreak of severe weather is expected to bring heavy rain, damaging winds, large hail and possibly a few tornadoes to parts of the eastern U.S. Monday afternoon and evening, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).
Why it matters: More than 126 million people may be affected by the thunderstorms, which could also cause property damage and significant travel disruptions.
The latest: The NWS issued a tornado watch for central and southern Pennsylvania, western Maryland, Washington, D.C., central Virginia and eastern West Virginia until 9pm ET.
- It said intense tornadoes, widespread damaging winds with gusts up to 75 mph and large hail up to 1.5 inches in diameter was possible.
- A tornado watch was also declared for portions of central and eastern Kentucky, southern Ohio, southwest Pennsylvania, western Virginia and most of West Virginia on Monday morning.
Threat level: The NWS also declared a rare moderate, or a level 4 out of 5, risk of severe weather for parts of the Mid-Atlantic region Monday morning, including Washington, D.C., Baltimore and Roanoke.
- It's the first moderate risk for severe weather for the D.C.-Baltimore area in at least 10 years, meaning widespread damaging wind gusts are likely and intense thunderstorms and tornadoes are possible.
- Over 25 million people were under tornado watches on Monday around 2pm ET, while nearly 8 million were under severe thunderstorm watches.
- A major swath of the east, from northern Alabama into southern New York, faces an enhanced risk of severe weather, including Atlanta, Charlotte, Richmond and Philadelphia.
- The same storm battered the Ohio River Valley on Sunday before moving east.
The big picture: Over 90 million people across the southern U.S. were under heat alerts on Monday around noon, as a prolonged heat wave continues to produce dangerously hot daytime temperatures.
- The NWS said record-high temperatures in the upper 90s to middle 100s were expected for western Texas, while heat index values could reach 105 to 115.
- Over 6 million people were under red flag warnings for dangerous fire weather conditions, due to dry conditions and strong winds.
