A satellite image showing thunderstorms with lightning flashes across the Eastern U.S. on Aug. 7. Image: CIRA/RAMMB

A widespread outbreak of severe weather is expected to bring heavy rain, damaging winds, large hail and possibly a few tornadoes to parts of the eastern U.S. Monday afternoon and evening, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

Why it matters: More than 126 million people may be affected by the thunderstorms, which could also cause property damage and significant travel disruptions.

The latest: The NWS issued a tornado watch for central and southern Pennsylvania, western Maryland, Washington, D.C., central Virginia and eastern West Virginia until 9pm ET.

It said intense tornadoes, widespread damaging winds with gusts up to 75 mph and large hail up to 1.5 inches in diameter was possible.

A tornado watch was also declared for portions of central and eastern Kentucky, southern Ohio, southwest Pennsylvania, western Virginia and most of West Virginia on Monday morning.

Threat level: The NWS also declared a rare moderate, or a level 4 out of 5, risk of severe weather for parts of the Mid-Atlantic region Monday morning, including Washington, D.C., Baltimore and Roanoke.

It's the first moderate risk for severe weather for the D.C.-Baltimore area in at least 10 years, meaning widespread damaging wind gusts are likely and intense thunderstorms and tornadoes are possible.

Over 25 million people were under tornado watches on Monday around 2pm ET, while nearly 8 million were under severe thunderstorm watches.

A major swath of the east, from northern Alabama into southern New York, faces an enhanced risk of severe weather, including Atlanta, Charlotte, Richmond and Philadelphia.

The same storm battered the Ohio River Valley on Sunday before moving east.

The big picture: Over 90 million people across the southern U.S. were under heat alerts on Monday around noon, as a prolonged heat wave continues to produce dangerously hot daytime temperatures.

The NWS said record-high temperatures in the upper 90s to middle 100s were expected for western Texas, while heat index values could reach 105 to 115.

Over 6 million people were under red flag warnings for dangerous fire weather conditions, due to dry conditions and strong winds.

