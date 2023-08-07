Musk and Zuckerberg insist they're serious about "cage match"

"Zuck v Musk fight will be live-streamed on 𝕏," Elon Musk wrote yesterday to his 152 million followers on his platform formerly known as Twitter. "All proceeds will go to charity for veterans."

Why it matters: Musk, 52, and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, 39 — who have been spoiling all summer about a potential "cage match," perhaps in Vegas — amped up the trash talk yesterday. Both insist they're serious.

In private talks, both sides agreed there'll be a charity component.

Zuckerberg has become an intense jiu-jitsu competitor, and recently Instagrammed pics of his buff body.

What they're saying: To Musk's suggestion that the fight be streamed on X, Zuck jabbed back on his Threads platform: "Shouldn't we use a more reliable platform that can actually raise money for charity?"