Data: Federal Reserve via FRED; Chart: Axios Visuals

U.S. credit card debt hit $1 trillion for the first time toward the end of July, but its share of U.S. gross domestic product is still lower than it was in 2010, or at the onset of the pandemic.

Why it matters: Total balances on credit cards and other revolving accounts have climbed since the Federal Reserve started to raise interest rates, but the economy has not only remained resilient — it's grown stronger than anticipated.

What to watch: The impact of federal student loan repayments which are set to resume in October.