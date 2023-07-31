Share on email (opens in new window)

Data: Bureau of Economic Analysis via FRED; Chart: Axios Visuals

More evidence that the American consumer is in pretty good shape arrived on Friday.

Driving the news: Real personal spending— that is, adjusted for inflation — hit another new high in June.

Why it matters: All eyes are on the collective consumer as we watch for any signs that the Fed’s rapid succession of rate hikes might tip the economy into recession.

If people are worried about losing their jobs, they tend to be a little more cautious about their spending. That's not what's happening now — consumers are propelling the economy forward.

By the numbers: Real spending in June grew 0.4% compared with May, a higher growth rate than in each of the previous four months.

What we're watching: Any number of forces could slow consumer spending over the back half of the year — including the resumption of student loan payments and the continued shrinking of Americans' savings buffer, according to EY senior economist Lydia Boussour.

Meanwhile: Friday's data also showed the Fed's go-to measure of inflation cooling further.