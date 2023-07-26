No matter where you look, consumer confidence is up

Data: Morning Consult; Chart: Axios Visuals

The rally in consumer sentiment — like the rally in the stock market — is looking pretty broad.

The big picture: This upswing has been building all year as inflation cooled. It's visible across income groups — and across different national surveys measuring consumer attitudes.

That's market research firm Morning Consult's index above — it hasn't been this high since December 2021.

Meanwhile, the Conference Board's index skyrocketed over the last two months, as Axios Macro wrote about Tuesday.

Another closely watched survey from the University of Michigan is up 13% since June.

Go deeper: Sentiment among high earners (over $100k per year) has risen the most this year, according to polling data backing the Morning Consult Axios Inequality Index, out Wednesday morning.