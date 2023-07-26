Skip to main content
No matter where you look, consumer confidence is up

Kate Marino
Data: Morning Consult; Chart: Axios Visuals
The rally in consumer sentiment — like the rally in the stock market — is looking pretty broad.

The big picture: This upswing has been building all year as inflation cooled. It's visible across income groups — and across different national surveys measuring consumer attitudes.

  • That's market research firm Morning Consult's index above — it hasn't been this high since December 2021.
  • Meanwhile, the Conference Board's index skyrocketed over the last two months, as Axios Macro wrote about Tuesday.
  • Another closely watched survey from the University of Michigan is up 13% since June.

Go deeper: Sentiment among high earners (over $100k per year) has risen the most this year, according to polling data backing the Morning Consult Axios Inequality Index, out Wednesday morning.

  • Their mood has improved as stock market gains have boosted household wealth, and high-profile layoffs in tech and finance seemed to slow, notes Jesse Wheeler, senior economist at the firm.
  • But sentiment is improving for middle and lower-income groups, too — groups that are still seeing strong wage gains, Wheeler notes. In July, sentiment for both groups rose to the highest level since January 2022.
