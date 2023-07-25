Data: The Conference Board; Chart: Axios Visuals

A breakout of better feelings about the economic situation is underway this summer.

Driving the news: The Conference Board said this morning that its consumer confidence index jumped to 117 in July, up from 110.1 in June. That marks the highest level in two years and follows a similarly big surge from last month.

In particular, the firm's index of consumer expectations rose comfortably above the levels that tend to suggest a recession is imminent.

The share of survey respondents who said jobs are "plentiful" rose to 46.9% from 45.4%, while the number who said jobs are "hard to get" plunged to 9.7% from 12.6%.

Other measures of economic vibes like the University of Michigan survey have flashed similar signals.

What they're saying: "Headline confidence appears to have broken out of the sideways trend that prevailed for much of the last year," said Dana Peterson, the Conference Board's chief economist, in a news release.

"Greater confidence was evident across all age groups, and among both consumers earning incomes less than $50,000 and those making more than $100,000," she said.

"Expectations for the next six months improved materially, reflecting greater confidence about future business conditions and job availability."

The bottom line: It has been something of a mystery why polling data on the economy has remained in the dumps, even with a strong job market and falling inflation.