13 mins ago - Politics & Policy
2 expelled Tennessee Democrats win back state seats in special elections
Tennessee Reps. Justin Pearson and Justin Jones, whom state House Republicans expelled over a gun reform protest, won back their seats Thursday night, AP projects.
The big picture: The pair were part of a trio of Democratic lawmakers, known as the "Tennessee Three," who became a target for Republicans after they led protest chants from the House podium in April.
- They were temporarily reinstated ahead of Thursday's elections.
Driving the news: Jones, from Nashville, easily beat his Republican opponent in the special election for his District 52 seat, which includes parts of east and southeast Davidson County.
- Pearson, of Memphis, overcame independent candidate Jeff Johnston to win his special election, per AP.
Flashback: An effort to expel Rep. Gloria Johnson, the other "Tennessee Three" member, failed by a single vote.