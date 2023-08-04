2 expelled Tennessee Democrats win back state seats in special elections

Nashville State Rep. Justin Jones speaks outside the Capitol on April 10, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo: Seth Herald/Getty Images

Tennessee Reps. Justin Pearson and Justin Jones, whom state House Republicans expelled over a gun reform protest, won back their seats Thursday night, AP projects.

The big picture: The pair were part of a trio of Democratic lawmakers, known as the "Tennessee Three," who became a target for Republicans after they led protest chants from the House podium in April.

They were temporarily reinstated ahead of Thursday's elections.

Driving the news: Jones, from Nashville, easily beat his Republican opponent in the special election for his District 52 seat, which includes parts of east and southeast Davidson County.

Pearson, of Memphis, overcame independent candidate Jeff Johnston to win his special election, per AP.

Flashback: An effort to expel Rep. Gloria Johnson, the other "Tennessee Three" member, failed by a single vote.