Scientists race to replicate high-stakes claim of a new superconductor

A team of scientists claimed to develop a material that could act as a superconductor at room temperature — a holy grail of physics that researchers around the world are now trying to replicate.

Why it matters: Superconductors that can operate at room temperature and ambient pressure hold promise for quantum computing, a more efficient energy grid, producing energy from fusion and more innovation.

How it works: Superconducting materials can conduct electricity without losing energy in the form of heat, which happens as electrons move through a material and interact with atoms.

Today's superconductors — like the magnets used in MRI machines, for example — require ultra-cold temperatures to operate.

A superconducting material will repel magnetic fields and a telltale sign of one is it will float above a magnet and stay suspended in place, even when it is rotated.

'There's no physics reason it can't work," Andrew Cote, an engineer who has worked on superconductors for particle accelerators and fusion energy, says about superconductors. He is chronicling the developments in real-time on social media.

It is a materials science problem that researchers have long tried to solve, with instances where progress is reported only to be retracted or not replicated in other labs.

Catch up quick: Two preprint papers, which haven't been peer-reviewed, posted late last month by researchers in South Korea outlined their process for using lead-apatite and copper to produce a new superconducting material — LK-99.

They also posted a video of a flake of the material partially hovering over a magnet.

Since then, researchers in labs around the world have tried to recreate LK-99 and simulate whether the reported technique could produce a superconducting material.

Where it stands: Two studies published this week couldn't replicate creating the material using the technique, another reported creating the material and measuring zero resistance but still at a cool -260°F, and a handful of others were able to make the material and replicate a magnetic property of superconductivity.

Other scientists have run computer simulations of LK-99 and found it had the potential to be superconductive at higher temperatures and ambient pressures.

None of this is conclusive proof either way, Cote says, and the research continues.

Experts in the field are voicing skepticism and point to several caveats in the original work as well as follow-up studies.

The bottom line: "At the very least, this is a really interesting new material that opens up a new avenue for exploring superconductivity at high temperatures and ambient pressures," Cote says.