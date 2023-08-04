Border Patrol agents escort migrants onto a bus to be taken to a processing facility to begin their asylum-seeking process in Eagle Pass, Texas in June. Photo: Suzanne Cordeiro/AFP via Getty Images

A key Biden administration policy imposing harsh asylum restrictions on migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border can remain in effect for now, a federal appeals court ruled Thursday.

Why it matters: The San Francisco-based court's decision means the new rule that the Biden administration has partially credited for plummeting illegal border crossings can remain, pending the outcome of its appeal against a judge's ruling last month that found it violated U.S. law.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in a 2-1 decision prevents the restrictions from ending next week.

The big picture: Migrants rights groups have sued to try and stop the policy, which automatically rejects most migrants who illegally cross into the U.S. without first seeking protection in a country they traveled through to get to the southwest border.

Immigration advocates and some Democratic lawmakers say the policy is too harsh, but Axios' Stef Kight notes the White House casts Biden's effort as a significant step in controlling immigration.

What we're watching: The appeals court said it would expedite the appeals process.

Editor's note: This a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.