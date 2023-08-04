Skip to main content
Biden asylum restrictions at border can remain for now, appeals court rules

Rebecca Falconer

Border Patrol agents escort migrants onto a bus to be taken to a processing facility to begin their asylum-seeking process in Eagle Pass, Texas in June. Photo: Suzanne Cordeiro/AFP via Getty Images

A key Biden administration policy imposing harsh asylum restrictions on migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border can remain in effect for now, a federal appeals court ruled Thursday.

Why it matters: The San Francisco-based court's decision means the new rule that the Biden administration has partially credited for plummeting illegal border crossings can remain, pending the outcome of its appeal against a judge's ruling last month that found it violated U.S. law.

  • The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in a 2-1 decision prevents the restrictions from ending next week.

The big picture: Migrants rights groups have sued to try and stop the policy, which automatically rejects most migrants who illegally cross into the U.S. without first seeking protection in a country they traveled through to get to the southwest border.

  • Immigration advocates and some Democratic lawmakers say the policy is too harsh, but Axios' Stef Kight notes the White House casts Biden's effort as a significant step in controlling immigration.

What we're watching: The appeals court said it would expedite the appeals process.

