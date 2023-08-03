Apple earnings top estimates on record services revenue

Apple on Thursday reported quarterly sales fell narrowly from a year ago, though a strong services business helped the iPhone maker top earnings expectations.

Why it matters: Apple's results come as the company is gearing up to introduce new iPhones in the coming weeks and its mixed-reality Vision Pro headset early next year.

By the numbers:

Revenue : $81.8 billion, down 1% from last year and just ahead of analysts' expectations.

: $81.8 billion, down 1% from last year and just ahead of analysts' expectations. Per-share earnings : $1.26, up 5% year-over-year. Analysts were expecting earnings of around $1.20.

: $1.26, up 5% year-over-year. Analysts were expecting earnings of around $1.20. iPhone revenue : $39.67 billion, down from $40.66 billion a year ago.

: $39.67 billion, down from $40.66 billion a year ago. iPad revenue : $5.79 billion, down from $7.22 billion a year ago.

: $5.79 billion, down from $7.22 billion a year ago. Mac revenue : $6.84 billion, down from $7.38 billion a year ago.

: $6.84 billion, down from $7.38 billion a year ago. Wearables, home and accessories revenue : $8.28 billion, up from $8.08 billion a year ago.

: $8.28 billion, up from $8.08 billion a year ago. Services revenue: $21.2 billion, up from $19.6 billion a year ago.

What they're saying: "Our June quarter year-over-year business performance improved from the March quarter, and our installed base of active devices reached an all-time high in every geographic segment," Apple CFO Luca Maestri said in a statement.