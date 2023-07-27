Skip to main content
SEC targets AI in new Wall Street internet reforms plan

Rebecca Falconer
Securities and Exchange Commission Chairmain Gary Gensler testifies before the Financial Services and General Government Subcommittee July 19, 2023 in Washington, DC.

Securities and Exchange Commission Chairmain Gary Genslere testifies at a U.S. Senate hearing on Capitol Hill earlier this month. Photo:y Win McNamee/Getty Images

The Securities and Exchanges Commission announced Wednesday proposed new rules that SEC chair Gary Gensler says will address potential conflicts of interest in the use of artificial intelligence on Wall Street.

Driving the news: The move is part of wider proposed reforms relating to investment advisers operating exclusively through the internet, including restrictions for brokerages, per a commission statement Wednesday.

Separately, the five-member SEC voted to adopt final rules that would require companies to disclose cybersecurity incidents within four business days after it's been determined they're significant.

What's next: Members of the public will have a 60-day window to provide comment on the proposal before the SEC panelvotes on the reforms.

