Astrophysicist Regina G. Barber on demystifying science

Demystifying science can help create more enthusiasm for the field and inspire more people from diverse backgrounds to become scientists, astrophysicist Regina G. Barber tells Axios Latino.

Why it matters: While the STEM workforce has in recent years become more diverse, people of color are still underrepresented.

Studies have shown participation could grow if kids see greater representation through professors, older students or practicing scientists.

Details: Barber, who is Chinese Mexican American, was named last year as the first scientist-in-residence for NPR's "ShortWave" podcast.

She's since helped helm episodes that discuss why scorpions are cool, how best to use sunscreen, the constellations behind zodiac signs and how realistic the science is in shows like "Star Trek."

She says adding pop culture elements can create enthusiasm so that "people feel they're part of the scientific endeavor, they're closer to it."

What she's saying: "Working to make people feel like they can connect to science could change the world," Barber tells Axios.

That's "because it can get more people who look like me or someone you see down the street into science, broadening perspectives that can advance the field since that may be how we get a new key idea," she adds.

Barber previously worked on inclusion and equity in STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) at universities and a former podcast.

But she says being on national radio has given her a bigger platform to show that anyone can become a scientist. Barber adds that she tries to include guests of all backgrounds who can be frank about the racism or sexism they've faced — while also talking about interesting research.

"My goal is to make all of this seem unintimidating, relatable, and have people not imagine just Einstein but someone who maybe looks like me when they think 'science'," Barber adds.

