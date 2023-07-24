Israeli Knesset votes on judicial overhaul bill despite U.S. pressure

Protesters block a road during a demonstration outside the Knesset in Jerusalem on July 24. Photo: Kobi Wolf/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Israel's parliament is voting on the Netanyahu coalition's controversial bill that will significantly limit the Supreme Court's ability to review government decisions, despite mass protests and pressure from the Biden administration to not rush the vote.

Why it matters: The bill is the first piece of legislation that is part of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's judicial overhaul — a plan that has destabilized Israel's economy, military and foreign relations.

Netanyahu and his right-wing coalition have for months faced mass anti-government protests over the plan. Thousands of Israeli reservists, including fighter pilots and members of the intelligence, cyber and special operations units in the IDF, warned in recent days they will not report to duty if the bill passes.

President Biden has also called for the Israeli government to come to a broad consensus on judicial reform instead of pushing the plan unilaterally. In a statement to Axios on Sunday, Biden urged Netanyahu not to rush the bill, saying he was highly concerned about the "divisive" legislation and its potential implications.

State of play: Thousands of Israelis on Monday rallied outside the Knesset building, with some chaining themselves to the gates and blocking roads in an attempt to prevent lawmakers from reaching the compound.

The police dispersed the protesters several times using water cannons.

President Isaac Herzog, who warned Monday that the country faced "a national crisis," attempted to get some kind of compromise between the government and the opposition, but the talks collapsed after Netanyahu refused to accept the opposition's demand to pass a law that would suspend any further judicial overhaul legislation for a year.

“It is impossible to reach any understanding that will preserve Israeli democracy with this government," opposition leader Yair Lapid told reporters. "They want to dismantle the state. We have no way of continuing the dialogue with them. This is the most irresponsible government in the history of Israel."

The Tel Aviv stock market plunged shortly after the talks collapsed with the shekel weakening.

As the lawmakers voted on 140 reservations to the bill, several Cabinet ministers approached Netanyahu and tried to convince him to accept one of the reservations in order to stop the vote and allow more time for renewed talks with the opposition.

Netanyahu's hardline Justice Minister Yariv Levin and ultranationalist Internal Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir vehemently objected to such a step.

Behind the scenes: The director of the Israeli Shin Bet domestic intelligence agency had briefed Lapid on Sunday and expressed concern that the country could deteriorate into chaos without a consensus around the bill, Israel's Channel 12 reported.