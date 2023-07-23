President Biden told Axios in a statement on Sunday that he is calling on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu not to move forward with the planned Israeli Knesset vote on a bill that is part of the government's judicial overhaul, saying he is highly concerned about the legislation.

What he's saying: From the perspective of Israel’s friends in the United States, “it looks like the current judicial reform proposal is becoming more divisive, not less," Biden said in the statement.

“Given the range of threats and challenges confronting Israel right now, it doesn’t make sense for Israeli leaders to rush this — the focus should be on pulling people together and finding consensus."

State of play: Israeli President Isaac Herzog is making a last-ditch effort to reach a compromise between the government and the opposition on the judicial overhaul legislation.

Netanyahu has faced mass anti-government protests for months over the judicial overhaul plan.

The Knesset on Monday is expected to vote on a bill that would limit the ability of the country's Supreme Court to review government actions.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.