54 mins ago - World
Exclusive: Biden says Bibi shouldn't rush "divisive" judicial overhaul bill amid threats
President Biden told Axios in a statement on Sunday that he is calling on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu not to move forward with the planned Israeli Knesset vote on a bill that is part of the government's judicial overhaul, saying he is highly concerned about the legislation.
What he's saying: From the perspective of Israel’s friends in the United States, “it looks like the current judicial reform proposal is becoming more divisive, not less," Biden said in the statement.
- “Given the range of threats and challenges confronting Israel right now, it doesn’t make sense for Israeli leaders to rush this — the focus should be on pulling people together and finding consensus."
State of play: Israeli President Isaac Herzog is making a last-ditch effort to reach a compromise between the government and the opposition on the judicial overhaul legislation.
- Netanyahu has faced mass anti-government protests for months over the judicial overhaul plan.
- The Knesset on Monday is expected to vote on a bill that would limit the ability of the country's Supreme Court to review government actions.
