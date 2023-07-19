New Hampshire Gov. Sununu not running for re-election

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu speaks at the Republican Jewish Coalition annual leadership meeting on Nov. 19, 2022 in Las Vegas. Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images

Chris Sununu, the Republican governor of New Hampshire, said Wednesday that he will not run for re-election in 2024.

Why it matters: Sununu, one of the strongest Trump critics in the GOP, said in June that he would not run for president in 2024

"Public service should never be a career, and the time is right for another Republican to lead our great state," Sununu said on Twitter.

Sununu, who has served four terms as governor, has 18 months left in his current term.

Editor's note: This story is developing and will be updated.