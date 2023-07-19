9 mins ago - Politics & Policy
New Hampshire Gov. Sununu not running for re-election
Chris Sununu, the Republican governor of New Hampshire, said Wednesday that he will not run for re-election in 2024.
Why it matters: Sununu, one of the strongest Trump critics in the GOP, said in June that he would not run for president in 2024
- "Public service should never be a career, and the time is right for another Republican to lead our great state," Sununu said on Twitter.
- Sununu, who has served four terms as governor, has 18 months left in his current term.
Editor's note: This story is developing and will be updated.