Skip to main content
9 mins ago - Politics & Policy

New Hampshire Gov. Sununu not running for re-election

April Rubin
Gov. Chris Sununu speaking wearing a blue suit

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu speaks at the Republican Jewish Coalition annual leadership meeting on Nov. 19, 2022 in Las Vegas. Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images

Chris Sununu, the Republican governor of New Hampshire, said Wednesday that he will not run for re-election in 2024.

Why it matters: Sununu, one of the strongest Trump critics in the GOP, said in June that he would not run for president in 2024

  • "Public service should never be a career, and the time is right for another Republican to lead our great state," Sununu said on Twitter.
  • Sununu, who has served four terms as governor, has 18 months left in his current term.

Editor's note: This story is developing and will be updated.

Go deeper