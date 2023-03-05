Former President Donald Trump won't become the Republican party's presidential nominee in 2024, New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu (R) predicted during an appearance on NBC's "Meet the Press" Sunday.

Driving the news: "He's not going to be the nominee, that's just not going to happen," Sununu said, adding the GOP is looking for fresh leadership.

"Thank you for your service, we're moving on," he said. "I just don't believe the Republican party is going to say that the best leadership for America tomorrow is yesterday's leadership. That doesn't make any sense."

"We want the next generation, the next big idea, and that's what we're going to deliver."

State of play: Sununu added that he believed that if the election were held now, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis would win both New Hampshire and Florida.

Trump has repeatedly attacked DeSantis, who he fears is the only candidate who could last with him in a long, bitter campaign for the 2024 GOP nomination.

Sununu also spoke about the need for the Republican party to attract independent voters and the next generation of "potential Republicans."

"Republicans cannot win without Independents. It cannot happen," he said.

What to watch: Sununu acknowledged last month that he is "definitely thinking about" a 2024 bid for president himself.