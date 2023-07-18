Skip to main content
Politics & Policy

Some House Republicans support censuring George Santos

Andrew Solender

Rep. Ritchie Torres at a press conference on his measure to censure Rep. George Santos. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images.

Several House Republicans say they would support Democrats’ resolution to censure Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) if it's forced to a vote.

Why it matters: With Republicans holding a 10-seat House majority, it could take as few as five GOP defections for the measure to pass.

What they're saying: Asked if he would support the resolution, Rep. Mike Lawler (R-N.Y.) told Axios, “Yep.”

  • “I will vote yes,” Rep. Nick LaLota (R-N.Y.) told Axios.
  • Rep. Anthony D’Esposito (R-N.Y.) said in a statement: “I was the first to call for his resignation. I’ve said on the floor that he is a stain to our institution and I’d vote to censure.”
  • Rep. Marc Molinaro (R-N.Y.) said he "called for George Santos to resign. I don't think he should be a member of Congress and if it comes to a vote, I'll be voting in favor."

The backdrop: All four have called for Santos to resign, as have several other House Republicans.

  • Rep. Nicole Malliotakis (R-N.Y.), who also called for a resignation, told Axios, "We have a lot of sh*t going on in Congress right now. George Santos is the least of my problems."
  • "At the end of the day, the voters are going to vote to just get rid of him ... so, it'll sort itself out."

Yes, but: Molinaro raised doubts that a vote will be forced. "The question is: is the Democrat leadership actually serious about bringing it to a vote? We haven't heard they are," he said.

  • Rep. Ritchie Torres (D-N.Y.), who introduced the measure, said "the only certainties in life are death and taxes," but, "I think it is probable ... that we would force a censure before the end of the August recess unless the Ethics Committee takes action."
