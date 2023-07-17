Data: Box Office Mojo; Chart: Axios Visuals

Paramount's latest "Mission: Impossible" took the domestic box office crown this weekend, but fell shy of expectations.

The seventh installment of the Tom Cruise-led franchise brought in just over $56 million from moviegoers in the U.S. and Canada over the weekend, and a total of about $80 million since its Wednesday wide release.

Analysts were projecting at least $85 million over its first five days.

The big picture: "The spectacular (and perhaps unrealistic) result that Hollywood expected did not materialize, extending concern about the movie capital’s overreliance on aging franchises," Brooks Barnes at NYT notes.

🎬 Hope's review: Without giving too much away, the threat of AI looms large over the film. That, unfortunately, invoked enough fear to take me out of my seat a bit and into my head.

