42 mins ago - Economy & Business
"Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One" falls shy of opening weekend expectations
Paramount's latest "Mission: Impossible" took the domestic box office crown this weekend, but fell shy of expectations.
- The seventh installment of the Tom Cruise-led franchise brought in just over $56 million from moviegoers in the U.S. and Canada over the weekend, and a total of about $80 million since its Wednesday wide release.
- Analysts were projecting at least $85 million over its first five days.
The big picture: "The spectacular (and perhaps unrealistic) result that Hollywood expected did not materialize, extending concern about the movie capital’s overreliance on aging franchises," Brooks Barnes at NYT notes.
🎬 Hope's review: Without giving too much away, the threat of AI looms large over the film. That, unfortunately, invoked enough fear to take me out of my seat a bit and into my head.
Go deeper