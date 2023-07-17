Russia pulls out of vital Black Sea grain deal

A combine harvests wheat on a field near Novosofiivka village in Ukraine's Mykolaiv region on July 4. Photo: Anatolii Stepanov/AFP via Getty Images

Russia on Monday said it's suspending its participation in the vital Black Sea grain deal until the country's conditions are met.

Why it matters: The UN and other humanitarian groups say the deal, which allowed Ukrainian grain to be exported via the Black Sea despite Russia's blockade, has been crucial to stabilizing food prices worldwide amid a global hunger crisis.

Russia and Ukraine are both major suppliers of wheat and other food products.

A blockade on Ukrainian grain exports after Russia's invasion began last year sent food prices soaring in parts of Africa and the Middle East that rely on wheat from the warring nations.

State of play: "The grain deal has stopped," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Monday. "As soon as the Russian part is completed, the Russian side will immediately return to the implementation of this deal."