Russia and Ukraine to sign deal to resume crucial grain exports

Russia and Ukraine are poised to sign a deal Friday to reopen blockaded Ukrainian ports and allow grain exports to begin to flow, according to Turkey and the UN, which brokered the agreement.

Why it matters: Ukraine is one of the world's top exporters of wheat, sunflower oil and other agricultural products. With those exports almost entirely blocked due to Russia's Black Sea blockade, the food crisis plaguing countries in Africa and elsewhere has deepened.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and ministers from Russia and Ukraine are expected to take part in a signing ceremony Friday in Istanbul.

The full details of the agreement have not been published, and Kyiv says Russia and Ukraine will sign separate agreements. But Odessa, Ukraine's largest port, will reportedly be among those opened to grain exports. The U.S. and other countries welcomed news of the deal.

Ukraine has some 20 million tons of grain already in storage and limited silo capacity ahead of the next harvest.

Context: Russia's blockade, undertaken early in the war to establish dominance at sea, is not the only factor at play. Ukraine has also mined its ports to defend against a Russian naval incursion.

Key factors of the UN and Turkish-led talks included who would escort ships into and out of the ports, how their safe passage could be guaranteed, and how Ukraine could be certain Russia would not use any agreement to its military advantage.

Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak warned Friday that any Russian "provocations" would be met with "an immediate military response."

The negotiations also involved ensuring Russia can export grain and fertilizer despite Western sanctions.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.