Big bank deposits fall amid higher interest rates

The biggest banks in the U.S. have emerged relatively unscathed from a tumultuous start to the year.

Driving the news: JPMorgan, Wells Fargo and Citigroup kicked off earnings season Friday morning with results that beat expectations.

But they also were not immune to the effects of higher interest rates that led to the unraveling of Silicon Valley Bank, Signature Bank and First Republic.

Banks have had to pay higher rates to keep deposits from moving to higher-yielding Treasurys and money-market funds.

By the numbers: JPMorgan saw a 1% increase in deposits from the previous quarter, excluding its First Republic business, and an 8% decline from last year.

Wells Fargo deposits fell 1% from Q1 and 7% from a year ago.

Citigroup deposits have remained roughly flat.

Meanwhile, the average interest rates they’ve had to pay on deposits have moved up 1%–3%, from “next to nothing” a year ago, WSJ notes.

The big picture: Among big banks, deposit levels have fallen for more than a year — with the annual growth rate turning negative last fall and hitting its lowest-ever level of -6% in April.

What to watch: Bank of America and Morgan Stanley report on Tuesday.

Goldman Sachs is due to report on Wednesday.

