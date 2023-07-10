Top Fed official recommends tougher rules for large banks

The Federal Reserve's top regulatory official unveiled sweeping recommendations for stricter rules for the nation's largest banks on Monday, offering the most detailed look yet at the tougher regulatory era likely ahead for America's financial institutions.

Why it matters: The proposals are an attempt to better safeguard the banking system and prevent a repeat of the string of bank failures earlier this year, which forced officials to take extraordinary steps to backstop the financial system.

What they're saying: "In an obvious way, the failures of SVB and other banks this spring were a warning that banks need to be more resilient, and need more of what is the foundation of that resilience, which is capital," Michael Barr, the Fed's vice chair for supervision, said at the Bipartisan Policy Center.

Barr said his recommendations are the result of a "holistic capital review" that began nine months ago. But the wave of failures earlier this spring helped influence what he sees as necessary changes for the financial system.

Details: Barr said he will recommend tougher capital rules for banks with $100 billion or more in assets, widening the scope of banks for which harsher rules apply. (The higher capital requirements reflect an agreement, finalized most recently in 2017, by a group of global central bankers.)

Barr said that the application to banks of that size are appropriate in part because of the fallout from the failures of Silicon Valley Bank and others.

"The risk of contagion implies that we need a greater degree of resilience for these firms than we previously thought," Barr said.

"[T]he losses posed to society by the failure of a given firm are greater, and the probability that another firm may be a victim to another firm’s failure are higher."

The intrigue: Barr also said the proposal would require banks of this size take into account unrealized losses and gains on bond portfolios when determining how much capital they will need to hold.

"Realizing the losses from these securities, without adequate capital to protect from those losses, was an important part of the set of events that triggered the run on Silicon Valley Bank," Barr said.

Barr also outlined a proposal for long-term debt requirements for banks of this size, which would improve "the ability of a bank to be resolved upon failure" and reduce costs borne by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation.

What to watch: Expect some fierce pushback from the powerful banking lobbying firms, which have previously warned of possible economic harm from higher capital rules.