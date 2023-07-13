Data: CoinGecko; Chart: Axios Visuals

A split-the-difference court decision moves the years-long proceeding between the Securities and Exchange Commission and blockchain developer Ripple Labs one step closer to conclusion.

Why it matters: The Ripple case has been closely watched for its potential to move the debate around crypto token classification — a key detail driving regulation and a recent wave of enforcement actions.

Details: The court on Thursday ruled that institutional sales of Ripple's XRP token — such as hedge funds or venture capital firms buying XRP directly from Ripple — "constituted an unregistered offer and sale of investment contracts," thus in violation of federal securities laws.

Yes, but: Secondary sales, or "programmatic sales," of XRP on crypto exchanges, did not, because a secondary market buyer "did not know to whom or what it was paying its money,” the court ruled.

Zoom out: The XRP token, and whether it is considered a security, was at the heart of the SEC lawsuit against San Francisco-based Ripple Labs.

Flashback: The SEC in 2020 alleged Ripple sold unregistered securities when it, through subsidiaries, sold roughly $728.9 million of XRP to institutions and some $757.6 million of XRP in programmatic sales on crypto exchanges.

What they're saying: "We said in Dec 2020 that we were on the right side of the law, and will be on the right side of history," Brad Garlinghouse, CEO of Ripple tweeted on Thursday.

State of play: Ripple has been collecting small, but important wins.

Internal SEC communications that were made public in June showed that agency officials had expressed concerns about digital assets policy messaging in 2018.

William Hinman, then director of the SEC's division of corporation finance, said in a speech in San Francisco that bitcoin and ether were not securities because their underlying networks were "sufficiently decentralized."

What we're watching: The Court will set a trial date and related pre-trial deadlines soon.

By the numbers: The market appears to be chalking up the decision to a win for Ripple — XRP jumped 30% today and is climbing.