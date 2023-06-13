SEC officials expressed concern about digital assets policy messaging in 2018

SEC communications known as the Hinman documents dropped Tuesday, evidence crypto firm Ripple hopes is a smoking gun in a whodunnit called "What is a Security."

Why it matters: The internal SEC communications from 2018 show that senior SEC officials explicitly acknowledged that a speech from a fellow director could sow confusion in how the U.S. classifies digital assets.

Released in connection with the SEC's landmark crypto case against Ripple Labs, the documents could be read as affirming the payments giant's stance in the case.

And the documents come at a crucial time as the SEC's broader crackdown on the crypto industry has reached a fever pitch.

Catch up fast: The SEC sued Ripple in 2020 over $1.3 billion in XRP token sales alleging them to be securities.

Ripple has based one of its main arguments on a concept that then director of the SEC’s Division of Corporation Finance, William Hinman, raised in that 2018 speech in San Francisco, when he said that bitcoin and ether were not securities, because their underlying networks were "sufficiently decentralized."

The big picture: The significance of today's release lies with the fact that SEC officials worried that Hinman's speech — the contents of which have long been known — would create “greater confusion” in the market about what defines a token as a security.

Hinman ignored repeated private warnings from other officials at the time that his speech contained analysis with no basis in law, the documents show.

Of note: Hinman has claimed that the speech only reflected his personal view and not of the SEC — in the same way Chair Gary Gensler has in his speeches — though, the concerns from other SEC officials expressed in the internal documents suggest otherwise.

Between the lines: Two weeks before the speech in June 2018, Hinman wrote that that he didn’t see a “need to regulate ETH as a security” and would call Ethereum co-creator Vitalik Buterin later that week to confirm “our understanding.”

Days later, the SEC's office of general counsel (OGC) expressed “reservations about including a statement directly about Ether in the speech … because it would make it difficult for the agency to take a different position on ETH in the future.”

The SEC's Head of Trading and Markets as well as the OGC also said that Hinman skipped over the threshold question of whether the SEC had jurisdiction, warning Hinman that by creating this “other” category and focusing on information asymmetries, would expose a regulatory gap that the SEC may not have the jurisdiction to fill.

The other side: Adam Cochran, a founder of venture shop CEHV, said the documents were "not a big impact to the XRP case," but that the "nuance puts Gensler in a corner."

After initially spiking on the news, XRP is trading down 0.6% over the last 24 hours.

What we're watching: There's draft legislation that addresses the regulatory gap exposed by Hillman's “other” category, laying out a process that could later certify an asset as decentralized, such that the original issuers no longer control it — authority would shift to the Commodity Futures Trading Commission from the SEC.

View documents here: