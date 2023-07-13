1 hour ago - Politics & Policy
Progressives plan boycott of Israeli president’s speech to Congress
Several progressive House members are expected to boycott Israeli President Isaac Herzog’s address to a joint session of Congress on July 19.
Why it matters: It underscores the stark divide on Israel among Democratic lawmakers and voters.
What they're saying: Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-N.Y.), a member of the progressive "Squad," told Axios on Thursday that he's "probably going to be boycotting" the address.
- "I've been very outspoken regarding the treatment of Palestinians," Bowman said. "The United States is important in ensuring accountability and uplifting the human rights of Palestinians."
- Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) and Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.), both Squad members, declined to say whether they plan to attend.
The backdrop: Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) tweeted Wednesday that there is "no way in hell" she is attending, noting that she and Tlaib, both Muslims, were banned from entering the country in 2019.
- "The United States can and should use its diplomatic tools to engage with the Israeli government," Omar said.
- "But giving the current government the honor of a joint televised address sends the absolute wrong signal at the wrong time."
The other side: Republicans were swift to slam the boycott.
- "Jamaal Bowman, seeing no condemnation from his colleagues for Ilhan Omar's anti-Semitism, has decided to join in her hateful boycott," National Republican Congressional Committee spokesperson Will Reinert said in a press release.
- "How long will House Democrats allow this rabid anti-Semitism to grow in their ranks?"