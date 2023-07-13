Progressives plan boycott of Israeli president’s speech to Congress

Share on email (opens in new window)

Several progressive House members are expected to boycott Israeli President Isaac Herzog’s address to a joint session of Congress on July 19.

Why it matters: It underscores the stark divide on Israel among Democratic lawmakers and voters.

What they're saying: Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-N.Y.), a member of the progressive "Squad," told Axios on Thursday that he's "probably going to be boycotting" the address.

"I've been very outspoken regarding the treatment of Palestinians," Bowman said. "The United States is important in ensuring accountability and uplifting the human rights of Palestinians."

Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) and Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.), both Squad members, declined to say whether they plan to attend.

The backdrop: Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) tweeted Wednesday that there is "no way in hell" she is attending, noting that she and Tlaib, both Muslims, were banned from entering the country in 2019.

"The United States can and should use its diplomatic tools to engage with the Israeli government," Omar said.

"But giving the current government the honor of a joint televised address sends the absolute wrong signal at the wrong time."

The other side: Republicans were swift to slam the boycott.