Skip to main content
43 mins ago - Science

In photos: Damage from catastrophic flooding in Vermont and New York

Rebecca Falconer
Onlookers check out a flooded road on July 10, 2023 in Chester, Vermont.

Onlookers check out a flooded road on July 10, 2023 in Chester, Vermont. Photo: Scott Eisen/Getty Images

Residents in New York and New England are experiencing flooding not seen since the remnants of the deadly Hurricane Irene destroyed roads and inundated homes in 2011.

The big picture: Heavy rainfall has inundated streets and prompted multiple water rescues and road closures in N.Y. and Vermont since it hit the region Sunday. At least one death was confirmed in N.Y. as officials continued to respond to the extreme weather event Monday. Studies show climate change is increasing the frequency of precipitation extremes.

Workers remove mud from Main street after heavy rains in Highland Falls, New York, on July 10.
Workers remove mud from Main street after heavy rains in Highland Falls, New York, on July 10. Photo: Kena Betancur/AFP via Getty Images
Heavy rain sends mud and debris down the Ottauquechee River.
Heavy rain sends mud and debris down the Ottauquechee River. Photo: Jessica Rinaldi/The Boston Globe via Getty Images
Workers survey a severely damaged road near Bear Mountain State Park following a night of heavy rain and flooding on July 10, 2023 in Highland Falls, New York.
Workers survey a severely damaged road near Bear Mountain State Park on July 10 following a night of heavy rain and flooding in Highland Falls, New York. Photo: Spencer Platt/Getty Images
In an aerial view, water covers residential property on Route 11 after heavy rain on July 10, 2023 in Londonderry, Vermont.
An aerial view of water covering residential property on Route 11 July 10 after heavy rain in Londonderry, Vermont. Photo: Scott Eisen/Getty Images
An aerial view shows flooding after historic rainfall north of New York City triggered dozens of water rescues and led to roadways being washed out after more than a half-foot of rain fell in only a few hours Sunday in Orange County, New York, United States on July 10.
An aerial view of flooding n Orange County, New York on July 10. Photo: Lokman Vural Elibol/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
Water floods around a house on Route 11 on July 10, 2023 in Windham, Vermont.
Water floods around a house on Route 11 on July 10 in Windham, Vermont. Photo: Scott Eisen/Getty Images
A road is damaged as water in a creek rushes after heavy rainfall in Cornwall-On-Hudson, New York, on July 10, 2023.
A road is damaged as water in a creek rushes after heavy rainfall in Cornwall-On-Hudson, New York, on July 10. Photo: Kena Betancu/AFP via Getty Images
Go deeper