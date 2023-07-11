In photos: Damage from catastrophic flooding in Vermont and New York

Residents in New York and New England are experiencing flooding not seen since the remnants of the deadly Hurricane Irene destroyed roads and inundated homes in 2011.

The big picture: Heavy rainfall has inundated streets and prompted multiple water rescues and road closures in N.Y. and Vermont since it hit the region Sunday. At least one death was confirmed in N.Y. as officials continued to respond to the extreme weather event Monday. Studies show climate change is increasing the frequency of precipitation extremes.

Workers remove mud from Main street after heavy rains in Highland Falls, New York, on July 10. Photo: Kena Betancur/AFP via Getty Images

Heavy rain sends mud and debris down the Ottauquechee River. Photo: Jessica Rinaldi/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Workers survey a severely damaged road near Bear Mountain State Park on July 10 following a night of heavy rain and flooding in Highland Falls, New York. Photo: Spencer Platt/Getty Images

An aerial view of water covering residential property on Route 11 July 10 after heavy rain in Londonderry, Vermont. Photo: Scott Eisen/Getty Images

An aerial view of flooding n Orange County, New York on July 10. Photo: Lokman Vural Elibol/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Water floods around a house on Route 11 on July 10 in Windham, Vermont. Photo: Scott Eisen/Getty Images