The New York State Police said Sunday "numerous roadways" in Rockland County, New York, where a flash flood emergency was declared, were "experiencing heavy flooding and washouts." Photo: New York State Police/ Twitter

Severe storms began sweeping the U.S. Northeast Sunday, disrupting flights and bringing the threat of potentially life-threatening flooding to an area stretching from North Carolina to New Hampshire.

Threat level: Flood watches affected over 42 million people and nearly 10 million were under severe thunderstorm watches, as a flash flood emergency was declared for parts of New York's Lower Hudson Valley — where officials reported rescuing stranded drivers on roads inundated by floodwaters after thunderstorms dumped 5-8 inches of rain by Sunday evening.

A U.S. Military Academy West Point spokesperson told CNN people had to swim from their cars due to flooding in Orange County, N.Y. — where the Cornwall Office of Emergency Management reported "stranded vehicles, water rescues," and mudslides, downed trees and debris across the region.

There were also reports of flooded roads in Pennsylvania due to heavy rains.

Meanwhile, the severe weather saw hundreds of flights canceled or delayed at key travel hubs, including in New York, Philadelphia, D.C. and New Jersey — where a flash flood warning was in effect Sunday.

State of play: "The clash of a relatively strong summer cold front with an anomalous plume of tropical moisture sets the stage for a high risk of excessive rain and flooding on Monday in the Northeast," per the National Weather Service.

"Organized areas of heavy rain with thunderstorms are expected to produce intense rain rates and the potential for significant flooding across parts of New England, especially in Vermont."

The NWS' Burlington, Virginia, office issued a high risk of excessive rainfall warning for the first time ever, as the weather service warned torrential rain was expected across much of New England on Monday.

"Organized areas of heavy rain and thunderstorms are expected to produce intense rain rates, especially in the high risk area of Vermont and northeastern New York," it said.

Photo: NWS Weather Prediction Center/Twitter

Context: Climate change is causing extreme precipitation events to be more intense and frequent.

This is because a warmer atmosphere can hold more water vapor, which provides added moisture and energy to storm systems.

Editor's note: This a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.