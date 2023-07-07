More Americans believe they'd get a raise if they asked

Data: Morning Consult; Chart: Axios Visuals

In this economy, everything's coming up wages: A rising share of employed adults say that if they ask for a raise at work, they're very likely to get one, per a new Morning Consult survey.

Why it matters: The survey is another sign of worker empowerment in what remains a tight labor market — and it's also an indicator of how important wages have become to the overall economic picture.

The prospect of rising wages is, obviously, great for most of us worker bees — but for the economy overall, rising pay makes it harder for inflation to come down.

What they're saying: "With workers feeling that they have more leverage in a tight labor market, the Federal Reserve’s goal of bringing down nominal wage growth in a bid to cool inflation will be difficult," Morning Consult senior economist Jesse Wheeler wrote in a note.

Zoom in: The spiking confidence in pay raises is visible across all income levels.

Wheeler tells Axios he was somewhat surprised to see the uptick in this survey question now since the labor market has actually softened some from last year.

He theorized that back then when recession talk was peaking, people were more wary of asking.

Of note: Workers in the information and tech sector were the most likely, of all industries, to say they'd get a raise if asked. Wheeler told Axios that these workers are still in high demand — despite layoffs at some prominent companies.

State of play: We'll get a clearer picture of the June job market — and overall wage growth — when the Labor Department releases its report later Friday morning, but fresh data out Thursday points to a still robust job market and an emboldened workforce, as Axios' Neil Irwin reported.

The big picture: As pandemic-era inflation pressures like supply chain snarls have mostly vanished, the tight labor market and worker pay are becoming increasingly important inflation drivers.

In the WSJ, Greg Ip points to the airline sector as embodying the issue: Airlines are seeing increased demand. But the industry is constrained by labor shortages. That's giving workers increased leverage to ask for higher pay. (Delta pilots got a 34% wage increase this year.)

Those kinds of wage increases could eat into profit margins — or businesses, especially where demand is still high, could just keep raising prices. Therein lies the macro problem.

Meanwhile: Wages are playing a starring role in the labor unrest we're seeing this summer, too.

Negotiations between 340,000 Teamsters and UPS broke down earlier this week — and a strike is looking increasingly likely — over UPS drivers' demands for higher pay.

Hotel workers in Los Angeles headed to the picket lines over the weekend also seeking higher pay.

The bottom line: The pendulum has not quite swung back in the boss' favor.