Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

A Republican-led House committee is seeking a briefing from the U.S. Secret Service on the discovery of cocaine in the White House complex.

Why it matters: GOP lawmakers are making the case that the development raises broader concerns about White House security.

Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) sent the Secret Service a letter on Wednesday asking several questions about their security procedures.

Driving the news: Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.), chair of the House Oversight Committee, requested "additional information" about the incident in a letter to Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle.

"The presence of illegal drugs in the White House is unacceptable and a shameful moment in the White House’s history," he wrote.

Comer said the discovery has "raised additional concerns with the Committee regarding the level of security maintained at the White House," requesting a staff-level briefing by July 14.

The context: The detection of a white substance prompted a brief evacuation of the White House campus on Sunday, with lab tests later determining the powder was cocaine.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters at a briefing on Wednesday that the cocaine was found in a "heavily trafficked" area of the West Wing — reportedly a cubby near one of the entrances.

"The president and the first lady and their family were not here this weekend, as you all reported on this," Jean-Pierre added.

The big picture: Comer has spent much of his energy during the past seven months investigating the finances of President Biden's family members, particularly his son, Hunter Biden.