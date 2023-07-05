In photos: Americans celebrate July 4th with parades, hot dogs and fireworks

The Washington Monument is seen during the Independence Day fireworks display along the National Mall in Washington, D.C., on July 4, Photo: Stefani Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images

Americans turned out across the U.S. Tuesday to mark the 247th anniversary of the United States' Declaration of Independence despite heavy rains and searing heat disrupting celebrations in some cities.

The big picture: Organizers paused Nathan's Famous Fourth of July hot dog eating contest in New York City due to the rains, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race ended early due to severe weather that included thunderstorms and some people at the National Independence Day parade in D.C. carried umbrellas to shield themselves from the sun.

Residents participate in the annual Independence Day Parade on July 4 in Southport, North Carolina. Photo: Allison Joyce/Getty Images

A girl holds an American flag while leaping into the air as another picks up thrown candy at a Fourth of July parade in Cape Cod, Orleans, Massachusetts, on July 4. Photo: Mark Makela/Getty Images

Defending champion Joey "Jaws" Chestnut, who this year ate 62 franks and buns in 10 minutes at the annual Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog Eating Contest on July 4 at Coney Island in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. Photo: Alexi J. Rosenfeld/Getty Images

An actor impersonating Benjamin Franklin reads the Declaration of Independence on Independence Day at George Washington's Mount Vernon in Mount Vernon, Virginia, on July 4. Photo: Stefani Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images

Shane Smith & The Saints perform on stage during Willie Nelson's Fourth of July picnic and fireworks show a in Austin, Texas, on July 4. Photo: Suzanne Cordeiro/AFP via Getty Images

Participants march past the Washington Monument during the annual National Independence Day Parade in Washington, D.C., on July 4. Photo: Stefani Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images

People huddle under umbrellas during a rainstorm before a Fourth of July parade in Cape Cod on July 4. Photo: Mark Makela/Getty Images

President Biden speaks alongside First Lady Jill Biden (L) and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin (R) during a barbeque for active-duty military families in honor of the Fourth of July on the South Lawn of the White House on July 4. Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

People watch from Navy Pier in Chicago as fireworks are set off on July 1 to celebrate the extended Fourth of July holiday weekend. Photo: Chris Sweda/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

