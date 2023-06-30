The stock market’s surprising first-half strength

Data: FactSet; Chart: Thomas Oide/Axios

With the first half almost in the books, stocks are up nearly 15%.

Why it matters: The rally — which some argue is the early stage of a new bull market — reflects relief that inflation has eased without a recession, as well as a dash of AI hype for a bit of speculative spice.

By the numbers: With one trading day left in the second quarter...

The S&P 500 is up 14.5%.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq composite index is up 29.9%.

The small-cap Russell 2000 — driven by expectations for the U.S. economy over the relatively short term — is up 6.8%.

Context: After an awful 2022 — the S&P's 19.4% fall was its worst since 2008 — investors were pretty darn bearish coming into this year. And for good reason...

Inflation was still over 6%.

More Fed rate hikes were expected.

As a result, almost everybody was predicting a recession — and atrocious corporate profits.

Oh, and there was the not-insignificant risk that the U.S. would default on its debts, setting off a financial crisis.

Yes, but: Things worked out OK. Inflation is now 4%, and the Fed took a breather on rate hikes. A debt ceiling deal got done, and the U.S. economy is a lot stronger than many expected. Corporate profits were fine.

Even the worst banking panic since the financial crisis, which broke out in March with the failure of Silicon Valley Bank, didn't weigh on the market for long.

Be smart: There's an old aphorism on Wall Street that stocks like to climb a "wall of worry."

Translation: Stocks tend to rise when investors start out as pessimists but grow gradually more confident when ugly scenarios they worried about don't come to pass.

This is basically what's been happening in 2023.

What they're saying: "The 2023 trend is like other "wall of worry" bullish turns in 2020 (COVID-19), 2019 (US trade war with China), 2016 (Brexit vote and Trump elected President) and 2013 (Eurozone debt crisis)," wrote analysts of BofA Global Research this month.

What's next: Some think the continued rally hinges on whether the remaining bears can be gradually transformed into bulls.

For their part, Goldman Sachs analysts say that the economic news — Thursday's better-than-expected GDP revision, for example — looks likely to keep coming in rosy.

The bottom line: "We think the macro news is still most likely to lead us to climb further up the 'Wall of Worry,'" they wrote in a recent client note.