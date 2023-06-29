Federal authorities on Thursday arrested and charged three men with insider trading, related to a blank-check company's planned merger with a social media company founded by former President Trump.

The big picture: The charges do not implicate Trump or anyone else directly involved with Truth Social, but do stem from investigations that have prevented the company from going public.

The U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission on Thursday also filed a similar insider trading complaint against the three men.

Driving the news: Prosecutors allege that the defendants learned that Digital World Acquisition Corp. (DWAC) had agreed to purchase Trump Media & Technology Group, and bought shares of DWAC before the merger was publicly announced.

The merger announcement caused DWAC shares to spike, after which the men allegedly generated $22 million in "illegal profits" by selling their stock.

One of the defendants, Bruce Garelick, was a director of DWAC, whose shares have fallen more than 40% over the past year and more than 85% from their all-time closing high.

All three arrests occurred in Florida.

What we're watching: The complaint notes that Trump and other associates had conversations about a SPAC merger with the sponsor of DWAC, prior to DWAC itself going public.

That could lead to future charges from securities regulators, given that SPACs are not supposed to have such talks prior to IPO.

Read the complaint: