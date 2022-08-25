Trump's Truth Social has trademark application denied as setbacks pile up

The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) refused Donald Trump's application for a trademark for "Truth Social," the name of his social media company earlier this month. A trademark lawyer in Washington surfaced the filing on Thursday.

Why it matters: The trademark refusal is just the latest setback for the former president's social media app and its parent company, which have been beset by a raft of issues over the past few months.

What's happening: The USPTO found two other companies who already use the Truth Social wording, which would create what's known as "likelihood of confusion" if Trump also got the mark.

Typically, when a company files for a trademark — the distinct brand-name it wishes to use exclusively — lawyers vet the term to make sure there's no conflicts.

"Ideally, you would pick a name where this wasn't going to happen," said Josh Gerben, a trademark lawyer in Washington, D.C., who tweeted the PTO filing.

But sometimes if a client really wants a name, the company will forge ahead, despite what the lawyers say.

This doesn't spell the end for the trademark. Trump can appeal, which trademark lawyers believe is likely. Initial refusals aren't uncommon and there are a couple moves the company can make to clear this hurdle. Axios reached out to Truth Social for comment and has not yet heard back.

The big picture: Truth Social and the SPAC looking to take its parent company public have faced enormous legal and technical challenges ever since the app was announced last October.