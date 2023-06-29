Gen Z’s mental health divide
Older members of Gen Z who are lesbian, gay or bisexual are more anxious and less happy than their straight counterparts, per a Gallup-Walton Family Foundation American Youth Survey released Thursday.
Why it matters: Studies have shown that the cohort born between the late 1990s and early 2010s is experiencing a sustained decline in mental health, but the poll indicates stigma and harassment is placing an extra burden on lesbian, gay and bisexual members.
- That could hinder their ability to go to college or launch careers, researchers wrote.
By the numbers: The survey of more than 800 people ages 18 to 25, conducted from April 24 to May 8, found that most straight adults rate their emotional well-being as "excellent" or "good," but only 38% of lesbian, gay and bisexual adults say the same.
- More than half of LGB adults reported having fair or poor physical health compared to 31% of straight Gen Zers.
- 71% of LGB adults surveyed said they experienced anxiety the prior day compared to 52% of their straight peers.
State of play: The Human Rights Campaign declared a state of emergency for LGBTQ+ people in the U.S. earlier this month in response to an "unprecedented and dangerous spike in anti-LGBTQ+ legislative assaults sweeping state houses this year."
- The NAACP in May issued a travel advisory for Florida for Black Americans, people of color and LGBTQ+ individuals.
- There's also a book-banning movement targeting, in part, books with LGBTQ themes.
What they're saying: Discrimination and harassment can also occur among friends, at work, in school and with family, said lead Gallup researcher Stephanie Marken.
- "It's hard to be physically healthy and well if you're experiencing high levels of anxiety, stress, loneliness, [and] sadness on a day-to-day basis," Marken told Axios.
Of note: Transgender adults were not included in these polling results, but the record-breaking number of anti-trans health care bills has led to record high suicide risk among trans youth.
- This includes Georgia's ban on gender-affirming care for transgender minors, which goes into effect on Saturday.
The bottom line: "This is something that's been coming for quite a while," Marken told Axios. "Unfortunately, it's reached a crescendo."