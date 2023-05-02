Data: The Trevor Project; Chart: Alice Feng/Axios

A new survey found that approximately 41% of LGBTQ young people seriously considered suicide in the past year amid the record-breaking number of anti-LGBTQ bills being introduced and enacted in U.S. states.

Zoom in: 56% of transgender men, 48% of transgender women and 48% of nonbinary youth seriously considered suicide in 2022, per the survey by the Trevor Project, which provides crisis intervention and suicide prevention services to LGBTQ youth under 25.

If you or someone you know may be considering suicide, contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988 (En Español: 1-888-628-9454; Deaf and Hard of Hearing: dial 711 then 1-800-273-8255) or the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741.