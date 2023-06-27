Former NIAID director Anthony Fauci will be joining the faculty at Georgetown University on July 1, the university announced Monday.

The big picture: Fauci's move to the university's School of Medicine and McCourt School of Public Policy comes after he stepped down from the NIH, where he served the government for over 50 years and advised seven presidents on health crises ranging from Ebola to COVID-19.

Details: Fauci, 82, will serve as a distinguished university professor, which is "Georgetown’s highest professional honor that recognizes extraordinary achievement in scholarship, teaching and service," per a university statement.

He'll teach in the Department of Medicine's Division of Infectious Diseases and the McCourt School of Public Policy.

What they're saying: "This is a natural extension of my scientific, clinical and public health career, which was initially grounded from my high school and college days where I was exposed to intellectual rigor, integrity and service-mindedness of Jesuit institutions," Fauci said in a statement.