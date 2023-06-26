Share on email (opens in new window)

Delaware state Sen. Sarah McBride on Monday announced her run for Congress to replace Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester (D-Del.).

Why it matters: McBride, a friend and ally of President Biden, would be the country's first openly transgender member of Congress.

Blunt Rochester is vacating the seat to run to succeed Sen. Tom Carper (D-Del.), who announced his retirement last month.

Driving the news: McBride released a launch video and press release on Monday announcing her bid.

The video cited recent right-wing attacks on progressivism in education and medicine and prescription drug costs as key issues, and pointed to her work passing paid family and medical leave as a state senator.

“This campaign isn't just about making history – it's about moving forward," she said in the press release. "In Congress, I'll support a strong agenda that invests in workers and families, addresses gun violence, protects access to abortion and tackles climate change.”

The backdrop: A former campaign staffer for former Delaware Gov. Jack Markell and state Attorney General Beau Biden – the president's late son – McBride became the first openly transgender White House employee in 2012.

Her speech at the 2016 Democratic National Convention – which made her the first openly transgender DNC speaker – raised her to national prominence.

She was elected to the Delaware Senate in 2020, becoming the first openly transgender state senator.

What we're watching: Several state officials are also considering runs for the seat, according to Bloomberg Government.